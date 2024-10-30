Allegra! Women’s Chorus in concert

Allegra! Women’s Chorus, a prestigious 16-voice ensemble, will be presenting two concert performances this November. The first at Trinity Cathedral, 315 Goldsborough St, Easton on November 16 at 7pm and the second at St. Paul’s, 225 S Morris St, Oxford on November 17 at 3pm. Allegra! Women’s Chorus fall concert program will feature compositions and arrangements of songs old and new. Poetry from William Wordsworth to Langston Hughes to Bob Dylan alongside the contemporary sounds of composers Elaine Hagenburg, Sarah Quartel and Susan LaBarr will highlight the archetype of the mother’s journey. Tickets can be purchased for $15 at the door or by visiting www.allegroacademyeaston.com.

The women’s chorus is conducted by Amy Morgan, an accomplished musician whose education includes a Bachelors degree in Piano Performance from Salisbury University and Masters Degree in Choral Conducting from Messiah University. Amy has extensive experience as a choral, operetta, and musical theatre director, is a member of the American Choral Directors Association, and is an active musician the Easton community. The program will be accompanied by Ellen Grunden on piano and Carey Miller on cello.

Allegra! was formed in the spring of 2019 and is a program of Allegro Academy, a non-profit music conservatory located downtown Easton, MD. Other programs of the Academy include the Allegro Children’s Chorus, Summer Sing choir festival, group classes and private lessons. Allegro Academy’s mission is to offer exceptional music education and performance experiences to the greater Talbot County Area and to make these offerings affordable to all. Programs of the Academy are supported by the generosity of the Talbot County community, Talbot Arts, and the Maryland State Arts Council. For more information please visit www.allegroacademyeaston.com.