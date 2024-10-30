Letter to the Editor: John Queen requests your vote for Kent County Board of Ed

Dear Community Member,

I hope this letter finds you well. I am writing to request your vote for the Kent County Board of Education in the 2024 election. While there has been an increase in voter registration and turn out in Kent County over the past few election cycles, our community has yet to put forth a community leader who can harness the full enthusiasm of the voters as a candidate of change. My Change Now campaign will harness this enthusiasm by encouraging collaboration with elected officials, organizations, and community members, while increasing support for our public school system.

Through my work with the nonprofit Bayside H.O.Y.A.S., I have acquired over a decade of experience as a family advocate, youth leader, and community organizer. I’ve worked endlessly to address critical issues like poverty, inclusion, education, and I’ve implemented real solutions for students facing socioeconomic and mental health challenges. I’m running for the Board of Education because our students and families deserve strong, compassionate leadership. I’m ready to bring my proven track record to this role and I believe these qualities uniquely qualify me to serve as the next board of education member.

As an active and engaged member of our community, I am dedicated to bringing positive changes to our public school system and county. This journey requires the support and active participation of every community member. The essence of my campaign revolves around inclusivity, transparency, responsiveness, and citizen empowerment. With my strong community acumen and dedication, I pledge to work tirelessly towards the

betterment of our students, their families, and our schools.

I’m proud of the work I’ve dedicated to Kent County, and I’ve witnessed firsthand the power of positive change for our students and their families. From the educational programs I’ve spearheaded to the partnerships I’ve built; I’ve seen how Kent County Public Schools can transform lives. But we have an opportunity to do even more—to become a unified force that truly understands and addresses the needs of our students. It’s time for change. On November 5th, let’s come together as a community and start building better schools, one student at a time.

I would greatly appreciate your VOTE in this endeavor and thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

John Queen