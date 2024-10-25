Kathryn Kelley, MD, joins University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Clark Comprehensive Breast Center Team

The Clark Comprehensive Breast Center at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) recently welcomed a new surgeon, Kathryn Kelley, MD. UM SRH is a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

Dr. Kelley joined the Breast Center in early October after completing a breast surgical oncology fellowship at the University of Southern California at Los Angeles, California. Previously, she spent three years as a general surgery resident at St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

A graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Dr. Kelley earned her medical degree from Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine, where she was a member of the Gold Humanism Honor Society. She has co-authored articles book chapters and articles in medical journals on varied topics, including the impact of COVID-19 on breast cancer patients’ screening, time to treatment and effects of vaccination. She also has presented at national medical and scientific conferences.

Dr. Kelley’s professional memberships include the American College of Surgeons and the Southeastern Surgical Congress, and she holds multiple certifications, including Advanced Trauma Life Support and Advanced Cardiac Life Support.

“Dr. Kelley is a welcome addition to the Clark Comprehensive Breast Center team,” said Timothy Shanahan, MD, Medical Director, University of Maryland Shore Medical Group. “Her talents and medical training are an excellent match for the needs of the center and the more than 800 patients it serves every year.”