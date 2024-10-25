Wine of the Week: CIacci Piccolomini d’Aragona Rosso di Montalcino

Ciao Tutti!

This weekend at Piazza Italian Market, we will taste a new wine to our collection, the Rosso di Montalcino DOC 2022 ($28.50) from the Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona winery in Montalcino, Toscana. Grown from a special clone called Sangiovese Grosso, wine aged one year is called Rosso di Montalcino, aged 2 years in oak plus three additional years is called Brunello di Montalcino and aged plus four additional years is called Brunello di Montalcino “Riserva”.

The Sangiovese grape reaches its highest expression in the hill town of Montalcino. The estate has a rich history, dating from a 17th century palace built for the Bishop of Montalcino. In 1877 the Ciacci family bought the estate and the last Ciacci, Elda Ciacci, died in 1985. She was the widow of the late count Alberto Piccolomini d’Aragona (a direct descendant of Enea Silvio Piccolomini, Pope Pius II).

The Contessa’s farm manager for thirteen years had been Giuseppe Bianchini. He had a dream of having his own vineyard to produce Brunello but, alas, the Contessa preferred to produce wine only for the estate and a small amount for local consumption. Bianchini was stunned to learn after her death that the Contessa had no heirs and she left the entire estate to him for his faithful service.

He and his family moved to the historic palazzo and he fulfilled his dream of producing quality Brunello, as evidenced by the steady ratings and awards from Gambero Rosso, Decanter and many others. I imagine Biancini said a prayer every night until his death in 2004 to the Fairy Godmother who transformed his life! Today, his dream lives on through his sons Paolo and Lucia who manage the estate.

The estate’s Sangiovese Grosso vineyards are located in the heart of the famed Val d’Orcia Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the Sangiovese grapes are selected from the oldest vines on the estate. Their Rosso di Montalcino has a ruby red color, with notes of red berries, slight hints of flowers and spice, great structure and smooth tannin. Sangiovese is considered to be not only Toscana’s greatest grape but one of the world’s best red wine grapes. This wine will be my build-up to Christmas, when I will splurge on a Brunello di Montalcino “Riserva”!

Piazza Italian Market is located at 218 N. Washington St., Suite 23, in the Talbot Town Shopping Center in Easton, MD

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.