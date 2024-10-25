Chestertown Flashback: ‘Careful with that turtle, son’

In this undated photograph, a warmly dressed man and boy stand near the water, each holding a common snapping turtle by the tail. The boy’s expression seems somewhat dubious, or perhaps just shows his concentration in holding a reasonably heavy, alarmed reptile with famously powerful jaws. If you recognize the people or location in this photograph, please let us know in the comments or by emailing [email protected]. Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

The exhibit of SPACE photographs taken in 1984 by Tyler Campbell is currently on view at the Bordley History Center at 301 High Street in Chestertown. The public is invited to see the behind-the-scenes images of the filming of the CBS miniseries SPACE, peruse Kent County genealogy records, and browse books and other items stocked in the museum shop. Open Thursdays and Fridays from 11 am – 2 pm and Saturdays from 10 am – 1 pm.

For more about the Historical Society of Kent County, go here.