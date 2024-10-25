A Race to be Big Pumpkin by Al Sikes

Autumn comes—pumpkins arrive. Beyond those that decorate our houses, every four years, elaborately decorated pumpkins are featured in an intensely competitive race to be THE BIG PUMPKIN. The kind of gargantuan pumpkin that wins national prizes. In this case, the ultimate prize.

As the big pumpkin race comes to a conclusion maybe there will be some unforeseen event that will upend the race, but I doubt it. My advice to the pollsters who breathlessly weigh in or to the oddsmakers, be careful because the last few percent that make up their minds do so as they queue up at the polling place. As well, turnout can be a game changer.

As I think about the choice, it is who he was versus who she might be. Donald J. Trump’s biggest hurdle is his inability to admit that he lost the last election. Had he done that, he would not be tied, according to the polls. And, of course, he should acknowledge that he was not a January pumpkin when his supporters began marching toward the Capitol to accost his Vice President. He was still in the White House.

Kamala Harris faces the hurdles of border negligence, the Afghanistan debacle, and inflation. Since her primary credential is being in the room where the decisions were made, she cannot escape the consequences. This is fundamentally unfair because Joe Biden was the decision maker, but the only way she can emphasize that fact is by claiming to have been a piece of furniture.

There are two things that are, in my mind, of major importance beyond electing a new President. How does the world’s largest democracy conduct itself when electing a new leader? Our world standing has been shaken by Trump’s decision to verbally bomb the scaffolding of democracy. Perhaps I am too optimistic, but I believe the work on election processes and security will seal the outcome on November 4th. Or, whenever the last votes are certified.

We will, of course, be voting for new Congressional leadership. A few hundred rather anonymous characters, in a very important play, will take the oath of office in January. Most of these will be notable for their newsletters and retirement. In Maryland the Democratic power structure has focused not so much on Angela Alsobrook’s credentials for the Senate but on Senator Mitchell McConnell. Their insistent claim is that a vote for former Governor Larry Hogan is a vote for a McConnell-led Senate.

First of all McConnell is not standing for reelection. But much more importantly America, yes America, needs at least a handful of new leaders whose attitudes and proven experiences point well beyond the demands of the political party caucus. We need Members of Congress who understand the self-serving characteristics of most politicians and will stand up alone, if necessary when America’s future is up for grabs.

Democracies have a structural fault line that can prove fatal. Most politicians are prepared to go beyond sound decisions to make decisions they think will assure their reelection. This is a key problem and not a small one. In deficit terms, it amounts to $36 trillion. I do not believe there is one candidate more likely to take courageous stands than former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Finally, my start in politics was going door-to-door. I did that for my Dad who was running for city council. I like to think that is a first step in a healthy democracy.

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, is having a way more notable start. He is using his wealth, last report I saw it was $269 billion, and software assets to organize a political cadre that will answer to him. He is conducting a daily million dollar lottery in the swing states and is capturing the contact information of everybody who signs up. I would guess he is using artificial intelligence assets to complete a more personal profile—privacy be damned.

In short, Musk is taking a shortcut of sorts to become America’s leading Plutocrat. The use of his vast wealth and technology assets is wrong. As the Music Man would say, “with a capital W.”