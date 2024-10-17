Eastern Shore Land Conservancy hosts “Sustainable by Design: Urban3 land use analysis on the Eastern Shore” 

Local governments on the Eastern Shore are under increasing pressure to grow through development to meet the rising demands for public services, including education, housing, infrastructure maintenance, and climate change adaptation. But Eastern Shore communities already struggle financially to provide basic services with current property tax revenue levels. This financial strain hampers their ability to build more connected, affordable, and environmentally sustainable communities, ultimately affecting the quality of life for residents. In response to these challenges, the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) invites community members, stakeholders, and local government officials to attend “Sustainable by Design: Urban3 Land Use Analysis on the Eastern Shore.” Over the past year, ESLC has partnered with Urban3, a firm specializing in land use analysis, to study land use patterns across eight counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Urban3’s data and impressive modeling maps reveal the varying value of land use investments for local governments, both rural and urban. Their analysis uses a “value per acre” measurement, which contrasts public investment in infrastructure and services with property tax revenues.

ESLC will host two informative events on Tuesday, October 22, where attendees can learn more about the findings and implications of Urban3’s analysis. These events will foster a deeper understanding of land use value and encourage discussions on sustainable development practices.

Event Details:

The Packing House in Cambridge | Tuesday October 22at 10 AM

Chesapeake College in Wye Mills | Tuesday October 22 at 3 PM

Registration: https://www.eslc.org/sustainable-by-design-urban3/



We hope you can attend either event to explore how we can support more sustainable and vibrant communities on the Eastern Shore.

Established in 1990, Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s mission is to conserve, steward, and advocate for the unique rural landscape of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, forever a special place of diverse and abundant natural resources and thriving rural communities.