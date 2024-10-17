Step into the dark: experience Stage Fright: Curtain Call this halloween

This Halloween, immerse yourself in a haunting, unforgettable journey as Stage Fright: Curtain Call returns to the Avalon Theatre from Wednesday, October 23 to Sunday, October 27. With shows at 6:30 PM each night and additional 9:30 PM performances on Thursday through Sunday, this locally-written and directed show promises a macabre experience that blurs the lines between reality and delusion.

Set in 1997, Stage Fright: Curtain Call invites audiences into the dark, twisted world of Lou Baker, a 95-year-old former showman tormented by a violent past and spectral figures. Facing release from a psychiatric institution after over three decades, Lou’s story unfolds through a captivating, immersive theater experience filled with unresolved mysteries, dark humor, and a chilling confrontation between past and present. Inspired by real ghost stories, the experience features sound and lighting effects, unique smells, special themed drinks and specially crafted Lyon Rum cocktails, making it an evening attendees won’t soon forget. Mature themes and extensive walking are part of this production.

Stage Fright: Curtain Call is the thrilling final act of a trilogy, with each installment having been set in a different era—1927, 1964, and now, at the turn of the century in 1997. The production explores the final days of Lou Baker, who’s “95 and can barely get out of bed on his own.” When presented with one last chance to release the spirit of Marguerite, his long, lost love and the ghost of the Avalon Theatre, he is met with a harrowing twist in his spiraling and tortured tale.

Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their favorite 90s attire or Halloween costume. The play draws heavy inspiration from 90’s MTV, and The Factory invites guests to arrive as their best Britney Spears, Madonna, Notorious B.I.G., Spice Girls, and other 90’s celebrities.

Cecile Strom directs the production, with Talley Wilford as Assistant Director and Casey Rauch as writer and co-collaborator.

“A key element of The Factory’s immersive productions is the integration of film,” said Director Cecile Storm. “It adds depth, context, and atmosphere to the live experience. This production takes this idea to new heights. I don’t want to give too much away, but expect the boundary between stage and screen to blur in exciting and unexpected ways.”

Katie Cox stars in the leading role, supported by the Beauty Shop Quartet: Jennifer Madino as Marguerite Gardot, Grace Vorosmarti as Shirley Boudreaux, Maddie Megahan as Vivian Baker, and Jeri Alexander as Minnie Valentine. Art and production are managed by Maggii Sarfaty, and Ray Nissen leads the music direction.

“The acting is captivating and intense. The music is well done and is such a nice touch to this already so creatively awesome haunted house-like experience,” shared an audience member from a past production. Another remarked, “It was great to see how the connection is made and everything is so eerily familiar, seeing as it’s about the ghost that has haunted the Avalon for many years right here in Easton…”

Stage Fright: Curtain Call runs from October 23 to October 27 at the Avalon Theatre in Easton, MD. Showtimes are at 6:30 PM nightly, with additional 9:30 PM performances on Thursday through Sunday. The production is recommended for ages 16 and up; guests under 16 must be accompanied by a responsible guardian. Tickets are available through the Avalon Foundation website at avalonfoundation.org/event/ stage-fright-curtain-call.

About The Factory

The Factory is a community arts project working to create a safe and creative space for individuals to explore their passion for the performing arts by offering professional expertise and resources. For more information, visit thefactoryartsproject.org.