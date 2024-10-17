The Bay Bridge Run is Sunday, November 10: What you need know about detours and traffic

The Bay Bridge Run will take place on Sunday, November 10. The participants will run or walk the 6.2 miles from Northrop Grumman on the western shore, across the eastbound span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, along Pier One Road and up Route 8 to the finish line in Chesapeake Bay Business Park.

The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will be closed at 12:00 am Sunday morning to prepare for the runners and is expected to reopen by 2:00 pm Sunday afternoon. During this time frame, the westbound span will be in two-way traffic operations, carrying both east and westbound traffic.

The southbound lane of Route 8 will be open this year from Main Street to Thompson Creek Road, but the exit to westbound Route 50/Bay Bridge located on the Route 8 overpass will remain closed.

For residents that typically access Route 50 WB/Bay Bridge from the exits on the Route 8 overpass, you will be able to access Route 50 WB/Bay Bridge by turning on Main Street and accessing Route 50 from Duke Street.

The business park in Stevensville will once again host the post-race festivities, which are open to the public, race participants and spectators. Law enforcement will have a temporary cross walk set up for pedestrians needing to cross Route 8. Last call for the festivities is set for 1:30 pm, and the event area will close at 2:00 pm.

Plan for delays and a heavy police presence in the area. The race is dependent on weather. If there is weather that prevents Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) from conducting two-way traffic, the event will be cancelled.

For more information go to www.thebaybridgerun.com or https://www.qac.org/1580/Bay-Bridge-Run