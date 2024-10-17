December Tidewater Camera Club meeting with speaker, Edwin Remsberg

Edwin Remsberg’s career as a photographer began at a young age, through his connection to the agricultural community in Maryland. His first projects were with the non-profit national agricultural youth organization, 4-H. These projects allowed him to expand his family’s generational root in agriculture and apply them to a new discipline. Edwin’s utilization of the camera as a means to communicate with the world led him through a rich and varied photography career. From sports to fine art, and even combat photography, Edwin has worked in 40 countries and all 50 states. He has become a storyteller with his imagery, keeping the themes and relationships he’s picked up along the way to be the photographer, the photojournalist, and the artist he is today.

