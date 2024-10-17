Community Health & Wellness Expo – October 17

The 2024 Community Health & Wellness Expo will be held Thursday, October 17th from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Kent County Family YMCA, 200 Scheeler Road, Chestertown, MD.

With over 50 vendors, expert speakers, live entertainment and refreshments, this free event serves to educate and inspire healthy living and wellness for all by offering: information on wellness programs, health insurance, hearing and vision, assisted living, mental health, physical wellbeing, legal services, home safety, and more. Free health screenings will also be provided by the Shore Community Outreach Team.

In addition, Acme Pharmacy will offer flu and COVID vaccines on site to attendees who provide their prescription insurance card. Those receiving a vaccine on the day will also receive a coupon for a 10% discount at Acme Supermarkets.

A Trumpet Trio will kick off the event, and River Voices will give a special performance at 5:15. Happy Chicken and Lockbriar Farms Ice Cream will have food for purchase so come and bring the entire family!

Schedule of expert speakers:

3:30pm Bill Schindler, Modern Stone Age Kitchen

Unlock the Secrets of Ancient Nutrition: Boost your health fitness and wellbeing

Don’t Be a Victim! How to avoid the latest scams, schemes and frauds

Rural Health Care Transformation and the Importance of Partnerships

For more info: https://homeports.org/homeportsevent/2024-health-expo/

Organized by HomePorts, Inc, the Community Health & Wellness Expo is made possible through generous contributions from the Kent County Health Department and UMM Shore Regional Medical Health System at Chestertown. Additional co-sponsors include CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Key Health Management Allstate Building, Heron Point, Maryland Relay, Rosin Creek Collaborative, The Dixon Group, The People’s Bank, The Hearing Center of Chestertown, AARP, Chestertown Lions Club, Compass Hospice, Discovering Serenity Counseling Services, Kent County Commission on Aging, Rebuilding Together, Rotary Club of Chestertown, Seidenberg Protzko Eye Associates, Soistman Family Dentistry, ThinkBig, Town of Chestertown, Town of Millington, Upper Shore Aging and WCTR.