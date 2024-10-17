Gunston cuts ribbon on new bermuda grass “Sollers Field”

On Tuesday, October 8, The Gunston School cut the ribbon on “Sollers Field,” its newest Bermuda grass playing field, dedicating it to the memory of Emilie Middleton Durham and Carter Middleton Bond, granddaughters of the school’s original founders, Mary and Sam Middleton. In attendance to cut the ribbon were several descendents of the sisters, including Wick Sollers, son of Carter Bond, and Norm Durham, son of Emille Durham.

In 2022 & 2023, Mr. Sollers worked very closely with Gunston to help them acquire the 40 acres of land adjacent to the campus from the estate of his late mother, increasing the campus size from 40 acres to 75 acres. Mr. Sollers shared, “My family has a deep affection for the Gunston School, and we have been gratified to watch its extremely positive trajectory under the leadership of [Head of School] John Lewis and his team. We are delighted—and my Mom, her sister Emille, and their parents and grandparents would also have been delighted—that Gunston is the steward of, and uses wisely, the beautiful land that it acquired from my family.”

Indeed, when construction began on the new property, Mr. Sollers generously donated the funds to turn a former farming field into a pristine Bermuda-grass playing field. Mr. Sollers spent many hours of his childhood on Gunston’s campus in the summer before eventually heading off to Princeton University where he was a three time all-American and all-Ivy lacrosse player. From there, he enjoyed a storied legal career, and has been a strong supporter of independent education over the years, valuing not only Gunston’s commitment to education but also its commitment to physical fitness and the outdoors as essential elements of adolescent growth and development.

Sollers Field is one of two brand new fields currently in the works at Gunston in addition to plans for several pavilion spaces for community gathering, additional parking, and a beautiful new campus quad.

Gunston’s varsity field hockey team was the first to play on the field, winning against St. Mary’s Ryken High School, 2-1.

Founded in 1911 and currently enrolling 247 students, The Gunston School is an independent, nonprofit, nonsectarian, coeducational, college preparatory high school located in Centreville, Maryland. Visit gunston.org for more information.