Tred Avon Players announces auditions for PLAZA SUITE

Tred Avon Players (TAP) invites actors of all experience levels to audition for our upcoming production of PLAZA SUITE by Neil Simon which will be performed Feb 13-23, 2025 at the Oxford Community Center.

AUDITION DATES AND TIMES

Monday, Nov 4 at 7 pm

Wednesday, Nov 6 at 7 pm

Sunday, Nov 10 at 2 pm

LOCATION

Oxford Community Center

200 Oxford Rd, Oxford, MD 21654

CASTING

Each act of PLAZA SUITE features different couples staying in Suite 719 of New York City’s Plaza Hotel, bringing a blend of humor, heartbreak, and human connection. We encourage actors to audition for multiple roles if interested.

TAP will be casting 11 roles, 6 men and 5 women. All ethnicities, body types, abilities, skill levels, etc. are welcome to audition and will be considered for roles.

ACT 1 – Directed by Ed Langrell

Karen Nash (Female, 40s-60) A wife trying to rekindle the romance in her marriage. Loving, sentimental, but frustrated by her husband’s inattentiveness.

Sam Nash (Male, 40s-60) A distracted, workaholic husband. Struggling to deal with midlife crises and his marriage.

Jeane McCormack (Female, 25-35) A young secretary involved in an affair with Sam Nash. She is confident, professional, and subtly manipulative.

Bellhop (Male, 20+) A polite, efficient, and professional staff member, with minimal dialogue, but plays a role in setting the hotel atmosphere.

Waiter (Male, 20+) A courteous and attentive staff member who serves Karen and Sam during their stay. His role is brief but important in creating the upscale, formal setting of the hotel suite.

ACT 2 – Directed by Angel Perez

Jesse Kiplinger (Male, 30s-40) A confident, successful Hollywood producer, visiting his old flame in hopes of rekindling a romance.

Muriel Tate (Female, 30s-40) A housewife and old girlfriend of Jesse’s with a warm, easy-smile. She seems naive and vulnerable.

ACT 3 – Directed by Maureen Curtin

Norma Hubley (Female, 30s-50) A concerned, harried mother trying to get her daughter to come out of the bathroom and get married.

Roy Hubley (Male, 30s-60) A father of the bride. Gruff, impatient, and at his wit’s end.

Mimsey Hubley (Female, 20s-30) The nervous bride who locks herself in the bathroom on her wedding day.

Borden Eisler (Male, 20s-30) Mimsey’s fiancé, nervous but eager to get married.

Readings will be selected scenes (sides) from the script provided during the audition. You can reach Ed Langrell by emailing [email protected] for any special accommodations.

PLAY SUMMARY

Karen and Sam are a long-married pair whose relationship may be headed for an early checkout. Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts who seem destined for an extended stay. And Norma and Roy are the mother and father of the bride, ready to celebrate their daughter’s nuptials — if only they can get her out of the bathroom. Through witty dialogue and humorous situations, PLAZA SUITE explores the complexities of love, marriage, and relationships with Neil Simon’s signature blend of humor and heart.

PRODUCTION CREW

TAP also needs a PLAZA SUITE production crew – sets, lights, sound, costumes, and stage crew. If you are interested, come to any audition to find out more information or send an email to [email protected].

ABOUT TRED AVON PLAYERS

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.