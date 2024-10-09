Free talk on Marjorie Post’s estate and gardens

Talbot County Garden Club welcomes guest speaker, Jessica Bonilla, director of Horticulture at Washington D.C.’s Hillwood’s gardens, on October 22nd at 11 AM at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton. The event is free and open to the public.

Bonilla tends to thirteen acres of formal gardens at the grand estate rebuilt by Marjorie Post in the 1950s. The garden is sectioned into outdoor rooms that are designed to extend the home’s porches and terraces. Each room is meant to complement the mansion’s interior space and offers both privacy and a connection to adjacent gardens through subtle transitional features, encouraging an intuitive flow from the French parterre to the rose garden and onto the Friendship Walk.

Join Bonilla as she shares an insider’s view on Hillwood’s garden design, sculpture, and the plants that fill these spaces, plus the ever-evolving management of the grounds, including a deeper dive into the maturing Native Garden. For more details, visit https://talbotcountygc.org.