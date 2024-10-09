Women & Girls Fund grant applications are due by November 1 for programs serving the needs of women and girls.

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore, a component fund of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, is now accepting grant proposals from IRS-designated non-profit organizations for programs addressing the needs of local women and girls. Completed applications must be received by Friday, November 1, 2024. Grant recipients will be announced in April 2025.

Since 2002, grants totaling $902,036 have been awarded to 112 non-profit organizations in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties. In 2024, 18 grants totaling $62,513 were given for a wide variety of programs, including Community Mediation Upper Shore “Making Peace Possible for Women and Girls”, Haven Ministries “Homes of Hope Case Management and Client Education Program”, Partners in Care “Services to Empower Mid-Shore Older Women to Age in Place with Dignity and Respect”, and Cambridge Empowerment Center “Summer STEM for Girls”.

“Our online grant application has made applying for grants easier than ever,” said Allie Prell, Grants Committee Chair. “Grants can be awarded for a wide variety of issues, including education, literacy, mental health, food insecurity, and shelter. We encourage applications for innovative programs that target critical needs facing women and girls. No organization should be reluctant to apply.”

Grant guidelines and applications are available at www.womenandgirlsfund.org. For further information, call 410-770-8347 or e-mail [email protected].