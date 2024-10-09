State banquet celebrates Wright, fellow top teachers

Educators from throughout the state joined in celebrating Maryland’s top teachers last week, among them Kaitlyn Wright of Kent County Middle School.

Wright was joined Friday, Oct. 4 by administrators and teachers from her building and the Kent County Public Schools Central Office, including Superintendent Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, at the annual Maryland Teacher of the Year banquet in Hunt Valley.

Wright is the 2023-24 Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year and was a named a finalist for Maryland Teacher of the Year, an honor that ultimately went to Kat Locke-Jones of Baltimore City Public Schools Oct. 4.

“There is a reason people say teachers make every other profession possible,” said Maryland State Superintendent of Schools Dr. Carey Wright at the banquet. “It is absolutely true. The work you do each day allows students to pursue their dreams, whether it’s in college, in their careers and in their lives.”

Kaitlyn Wright is an English language arts teacher at Kent County Middle School. She has rejuvenated the theater program, leading productions of “Alice @ Wonderland” and “The Wizard of Oz,” serves on leadership teams and engages in curriculum development.

Among those cheering Kaitlyn Wright on at the state banquet were her fiancé and parents; Kent County Middle School Principal Mark Buckel and Assistant Principal Kelley Melvin; Kent County Public Schools Director of Teaching and Learning Gina Jachimowicz and Dr. McComas; and Kent County Board of Education President Joseph Goetz, Vice President Francoise Sullivan and member Aretha Dorsey.

“Kaitlyn Wright is so deserving of this recognition because it is absolutely clear that she centers her focus on students’ humanity, and in doing so, she unleashes their boundless potential,” Dr. McComas said of Kaitlyn Wright being honored as a Maryland Teacher of the Year finalist.

As part of the Maryland Teacher of the Year selection process, Kaitlyn Wright has worked with the other 23 school system Teachers of the Year, attending special events, meetings and conferences.

“Learning is ongoing. It’s dynamic. It’s personal, yet shared,” Wright said in a pre-recorded interview shown at the Oct. 4 reception. “But students will only be willing to share the experience with you when they perceive authenticity. I don’t try to be anything but myself.”

Buckel was overjoyed and incredibly proud of the recognition Kaitlyn Wright received.

“It is well-deserved, as Kaitlyn exemplifies what it means to be an outstanding educator. Her dedication, passion and impact on her students and colleagues is truly inspirational,” Buckel said. “We are so fortunate to have her as part of our Kent County Middle School family.”

Goetz said he was proud of Kaitlyn Wright and all that she has accomplished so far.

“Her dedication, passion and ability to inspire our students in English language arts and the theater program is truly remarkable,” Goetz said. “Ms. Wright has created an environment where learning is not just an obligation, but a joy, and for that we are all grateful.”

Dan Hushion is the director of human resources for Kent County Public Schools and leads the system’s annual Teacher of the Year awards program. He was also in attendance at the state banquet to celebrate Kaitlyn Wright’s achievements.

Hushion remembers first meeting her during the hiring process.

“I was inspired by her passion for teaching and her love for children,” he said. “Over the last few years, we have seen that passion and love on display each and every day, whether it’s during class, delivering engaging lessons, working with a student during her planning time, lunch period or even after school, or in other professional capacities where she truly aims to better herself and our district in every capacity that she can.”

Lead photo: Kent County Public Schools Teacher of the Year Kaitlyn Wright is cheered on by her fellow teachers, administrators and Board of Education members at the annual Maryland Teacher of the Year reception. From left are Mark Buckel, Christine Clark, Kelley Melvin, Katherine Hughes, Francoise Sullivan, Samantha Reed, Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas, Joseph Goetz, Wright, Gary Duren, Aretha Dorsey, Gina Jachimowicz, Ida Nabb, Dan Hushion and Tom Porter.