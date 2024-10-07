Let’s Talk About It: The reaility of intergenerational trauma with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Some wonderful things get passed on from generation to generation in families, but that is not the case with intergenerational trauma. The consequences of inheriting the pattern of mental illness and abuse spanning over decades have been tragic for Mid-Shore families, and Beth Anne Dorman sees this firsthand at For All Seasons every day.

In our continuing series in partnership with For All Seasons, the Mid-Shore’s largest mental health provider, Beth Anne addresses the very real realities of passing down unhealthy family dynamics and the crippling impact it has on parents and their children.

This video is approximately eight minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.