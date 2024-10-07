Clowns by Katherine Emery

Some psychologists believe that clowns can be scary in part because we can’t read genuine emotion on a clown’s face. Clowns are also unpredictable and manic, which can generate apprehension, particularly in children.

Fear of clowns, officially known as coulrophobia, is a relatively new phenomenon created by clowns like Stephen King’s, Pennywise who preys on children and lives in the sewers. This evil clown, also known as the creepy or scary clown is a subversion of the traditional playful character and is depicted in a more disturbing nature with the use of horror elements and dark humor.

Clowns became popular as charity workers, entertaining sick children in hospitals. These therapy clowns used pantomime to ease a child’s anxiety and were shown to have generally positive effects on the children’s wellbeing.

The most recognizable clowns are those that perform in the circus, characterized by a red nose, colorful wigs, and oversized shoes. In the early twentieth century, North American circuses developed characters such as the tramp or the hobo.

Kids television in the 1950’s and 1960’s included Bozo the Clown with his sidekick, Cookie. The hour long, live show featured comedy sketches, circus acts, cartoons, games and prizes with a live audience of over two hundred excited children. These children sometimes waited as much as a year for their chance to be in the show’s audience. Bozo’s face was painted white with high eyebrows and an exaggerated smear of red for a mouth. Bozo’s makeup and uniform might now seem grotesque and sinister to some people.

Many birthday parties in the twentieth century included a clown. There isn’t any evidence that children in the 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s were afraid of clowns. The clown’s role is to entertain a group with juggling, magic tricks, balloon twisting, stilt walking, and unicycling. My youngest son requested a clown as entertainment at his sixth birthday party. The clown was a huge hit with the party guests.

My parents, friend, Dolly was a clown whose costume was similar to raggedy Ann with her red mop wig, white pinafore, and striped socks. Dolly drove a Model T car and was a prominent figure at the Rodeo parades. Dolly was a city council member who owned a sheep ranch with her brother, she was also a contributing writer for The Casper Star Tribune.

Groucho Marx called Red Skelton “the most unacclaimed clown in show business, he’s the last of the great clowns.” Red Skelton got his start as a minstrel and a circus clown, then graduated to vaudeville. He was signed to a movie contract in 1940, advancing his comedy career. Skelton believed that he was put on this earth to make people laugh.

The Red Skelton Show, which aired from 1951-1971, was a favorite of my family. Once a week, we’d watch Red become some of our favorite characters, “Freddie the Freeloader” and “Clem Kaddidlehopper”. “Freddie” was a sensitive hobo who lived at the city dump. “Freddie’s” make up was minimal, black greasepaint at the jawline and a touch of white on his lips and eyelids. “Freddie” was a kind, generous clown.

The show began with Red’s monologue, followed by a guest star performance, usually a singer. The Beach Boys made their television debut in 1963. The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, Tom Jones, Johnny Mathis, and Dionne Warwick were a few performers on the show. John Wayne, Jack Benny, Phyllis Diller, and Carol Channing were notable guests that took part in the show’s comedy sketches. In later years, the show generally finished with “The Silent Spot” with Red pantomiming one of his characters. The show closed with Red Skelton looking directly into the camera and saying, “Good night and may God bless.”

One evening after dinner, many years ago, my family and I were walking around the shops at The Royal Hawaiian Hotel. We came upon a gallery showing of Red Skelton’s paintings. My children were young and loved clowns so they were delighted to look at the paintings. We were gathered around a colorful painting of a clown and up walked Red Skelton himself. He greeted us as if we were guests at his party. After speaking to my older children, Red Skeleton took my two month old baby out of my arms and began rocking and singing to her. She gave him a huge gummy smile and a giggle. We had all met and fallen in love with a real life clown.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.