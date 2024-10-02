Emergency Team Members at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Honored as “EveryDay Heroes”

Steven Lucas, MD, and Agnes Galiano, RN, team members of University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown’s Emergency Department, were recently honored as “EveryDay Heroes.”

The award was presented by a local realtor, Cindy Genther, of Rock Hall, Md, who nominated them through a contribution to the University of Maryland Chester River Health Foundation (UM CRHF) for the exceptional care she received when treated for stroke symptoms in the hospital’s Emergency Department. UM CRHF is the fundraising arm of UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, which is a member organization of University of Maryland Shore Regional Health and the University of Maryland Medical System.

“Dr. Lucas met me in the ambulance bay to evaluate me and determine if I should stay or immediately be taken to another facility,” Genther said. “He determined that I should stay at Chestertown for continued evaluation. Nurse Agnes provided constant monitoring. Dr. Lucas checked back every few minutes to be sure I was stable. Eventually I was told I would be transferred to a more acute care facility and was asked for my preference. I wanted to stay on the Delmarva Peninsula and the team found me a bed at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton.”

“The nurses, doctors and staff at Easton also were exceptional, highly skilled professionals with a pleasant, caring attitude. The doctors told me I was not a typical candidate for a stroke because I exercise regularly, eat right and have no pre-existing health conditions,” Genther added. “Extensive tests revealed the cause of my stroke, which turned out to be a rare, genetic blood disorder that causes clots. I now have first-hand experience to tell my customers and fellow realtors that emergency and acute health care services on the shore don’t get any better than this.”

The “EveryDay Heroes” program is an opportunity for patients and community members to honor and thank health care team members for excellent care through a donation to the foundation.

Any hospital team member can be honored as an EveryDay Hero – from doctors and nurses to social workers, food services staff and environmental services team members or an Auxiliary volunteer. For more information, contact Deb Lauser, Development Specialist, 410-810-5661, [email protected].