KCPS wants to hear from you!

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mary Boswell-McComas wants to hear from families, staff members and the community at large about what the future of Kent County Public Schools should look like.

The school system has scheduled community conversations throughout October and November to help guide the preparation of Kent County Public Schools’ next five-year strategic plan, facilities plan and annual budget.

“We’re inviting the community in to discover what makes Kent County Public Schools so special and to help us build on that for the future,” Dr. McComas said. “We hope you will join us in these discussions and, please, bring some friends.”

Conversation sessions are scheduled to be held at each of the schools — with childcare provided at the elementary and middle schools.

The dates are:

Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Galena Elementary School

Thursday, Oct. 24 at H.H. Garnet Elementary School, Chestertown

Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Kent County High School, Worton

Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Rock Hall Elementary School

Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Kent County Middle School, Chestertown.

The meetings will begin at 6 p.m. in the schools’ media centers.

After an introduction, attendees will break out into small groups for conversations on a variety of topics about Kent County Public Schools.

Additional conversations are being planned as well at community locations throughout Kent County.

No RSVP is required to participate, but organizers ask that those interested in childcare at the meetings visit https://tinyurl.com/298x3ff2 so the school can plan ahead for staffing.