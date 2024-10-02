Oxford Fine Arts Is Open for Submissions with a New Juror and Chair

Located on Maryland’s pristine Eastern Shore, the Oxford Community Center’s annual three-day Fine Arts Show ushers in the summer season for the local arts community. The juried exhibit draws a wide selection of collectors from the local area as well as from the Baltimore-Washington, Philadelphia, Virginia and New York City arenas and has been a highlight for several decades.

2025 will be the 41st year for the Fine Arts Show to be held May 16 – 18. The event consistently attracts art enthusiasts due to the quality of the exhibitors. The show is always fresh based on the fact that there is a new juror every year. This year famed Plein Air Easton artist, Sara Linda Poly is the juror. This summer Sara Linda Poly was the featured artist of the International Artist Magazine, and was selected to participate in the world class Easton Plein Air Festival. In 2016 she won the grand prize of PAE and in 2017 won first place in the small painting competition. To learn more about the juror visit, saralindapolystudio.com.

The Oxford Community Center is also excited to welcome Connie Vaught as the new Chair of Oxford Fine Arts. Connie served as co-chair last year and brings a commitment to the artists experience that provides a smooth and excellent experience for all. Extensive promotional efforts are numerous and are placed in regional magazines, newspapers and radio stations. Maryland Tourism event calendars will also highlight the show as a signature event.

The schedule of events for the weekend begins with the Friday night Preview Party. It provides attendees the chance to “Meet the Artists”, view the exhibit and buy art! This has always been a fun evening where attendees get to mingle with the artists and enjoy cocktails as well as partake of delicious hors d’oeuvres while getting first looks at the art collection. On Saturday, the exhibit is open to the public 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. On Sunday, the show is open once again to the public at 10:00 AM and closes at 4:00 PM. The raffle of beautiful artwork donated by the artists happens at the end of the show with a toast of bubbly for the occasion. Once again there are lunch items for purchase on both days with the famous strawberry shortcake too!

A focus on education will bring a few demos to the weekend. Artists, when applying, indicate if you would like to do a demo while at the show. Live painting at your booth is welcomed too. Typically, the festival welcomes roughly fifteen hundred visitors for the weekend of sales.

The juried exhibit and sale has supported the Oxford Community Center (a non-profit 501(C-3), since the 1980’s to support OCC’s mission to provide the region with a year round schedule of free or reduced educational, cultural and recreational programs and events. For more information, and to apply as an artist, visit oxfordcc.org Submissions close Dec. 31st, 2024.