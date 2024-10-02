Tracy by Angela Rieck

On the Eastern Shore I frequently encounter people with amazing accomplishments, curious hobbies, and unique interests. Such is the case with Tracy Eutsler, the Executive Director of the Perkins Family YMCA.

Her hobby? She is a competitive body builder, and she began her career at 50. That’s right, 50!

She has already won a number of regional competitions. Being someone of less than stellar fitness myself, my first question was why? Why did she choose to do this, especially at the age of 50?

Tracy explained that she has had a passion for fitness that began in high school. She had considered body building occasionally, but didn’t get serious until she was approaching 50. Her life was in a place where she could focus on it, and she decided to give it a try. At first it was in her “bucket list.” But when she placed first in the first competition she entered, she decided to take it a little more seriously.

Prior to competing, she needed to find a reputable organization, one where illegal performance enhancing substances were not used. She discovered that the OCB (Organization of Competition Bodies) was respected for natural body building. Next, she utilized a coach to help her learn the poses and subsequently provide assistance with her diet.

The diet is rigorous and requires full attention to the intake of carbohydrates, protein, and fat, at the gram level. Very restrictive diets are required to both compete and prep between competitions. The goal is to be lean for the competitions; but between competitions, she needs a diet designed to build up muscle. It is not possible to maintain a “stage lean” physique for a long period of time.

There are different categories of competition for women: Physique, Wellness, Bikini, and Figure. Each have different criteria for competing. Based on her body type, she realized that she would be most competitive in the Figure category. After winning her first competition she turned pro, but there are amateur divisions as well.

Given the rigor required for dieting and exercising, I wanted to understand how she did it. She indicated that she had always enjoyed fitness and teaching classes, and this hobby gives her work out a purpose.

She has been enormously successful in her competitions, winning all but the Virginia Apex Natural (a national competition). The first year she placed 5th and 3rd the following year in this multi-age competition.

She works hard because she knows that at 50 she doesn’t have many years that she will be competitive. She will continue her hobby as long as she is improving. Her goal is to ultimately win first place at the Virginia Apex Natural in September. She also plans to volunteer at the events and to become a judge.

Tracy is a reminder that it is never too late to follow your passion.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs, and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.