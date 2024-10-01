Kent School to host annual secondary school fair

On Wednesday, October 9, Kent School will host the annual Secondary School Fair for students in Grades Six, Seven and Eight and their parents or guardians. Kent School’s Secondary School Fair is open to all families in the area and there is no fee to attend. The event will be held in the “Mike” Williams Gymnasium (or outside on our riverside field weather permitting) from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. To date, twenty-five schools are registered to attend including several independent, parochial, and area public schools, both day and boarding schools. The confirmed attendees are: Blair Academy Cate School

Christchurch School Episcopal High School Foxcroft School

Grand River Academy Kent County High School Linden Hall School for Girls Mercersburg Academy Miller School of Albemarle Northfield Mount Hermon Oldfields School

Queen Anne’s County High School Saint James School

Severn School

St. Andrew’s School St. Margaret’s School Sts. Peter and Paul Tabor Academy

The Gunston School The Hill School

The Peddie School The Putney School Tower Hill School

Woodberry Forest School

More schools will be added as the event date approaches.

According to Tricia Cammerzell, Assistant Head of School for Advancement, “this year, we are delighted to welcome secondary schools from throughout the Mid-Atlantic region, New England and California. The purpose of the event is to bring as many secondary schools together in one place at one time so students and parents can get an overview of the wonderful options for high school. This is an opportunity for families to speak with admission representatives and decide if they want to delve further into the admission process for a particular school.

Cammerzell continued, “This year, we are also hosting a boarding school information session prior to the start of the fair. Representatives from the Mid-Atlantic Boarding Schools (MABS) which include Mercersburg Academy, The Peddie School, Episcopal School, Blair Academy and St. Andrew’s School will be on hand to talk to students and parents about the opportunities that boarding schools offer.” The MABS session begins at 3:00 p.m. in the Library and is also open to the public.

The secondary school process at Kent School is an intentional one. Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said, “At Kent School we are proud of the work we do for each student to prepare them for success in their chosen high school. We meet with families, conduct student mock interviews, create classroom situations similar to high school classes, and write in-depth recommendations. As stated in our mission, ‘Kent School prepares students for active citizenship through joyful and rigorous academics, arts, and athletics in an inclusive community that fosters moral excellence.” The Secondary School Fair is an important tool to help guide students and parents through the discovery, application, and enrollment process.”