The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Presents Woodwind Quintet Concerts as Part of the “Ensembles Series”

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony is excited to announce its upcoming Woodwind Quintet concerts, part of the highly anticipated 2024-2025 “Ensembles Series.” These special performances promise to deliver a musical experience that celebrates the artistry and versatility of woodwind instruments. Concerts will take place on Sunday, October 20, at 4 PM at the Academy Art Museum in Easton, MD, and on Saturday, October 26, at 3 PM at Epworth United Methodist Church in Rehoboth Beach, DE.

This concert series is particularly noteworthy, as most of the repertoire is composed by women, and the performances will be delivered by an all-women woodwind quintet. The carefully curated program features a vibrant selection of works, including Barthe’s Passacaille, which showcases intricate variations on a repeating bass line, a form rooted in the Baroque tradition that highlights the lyrical expressiveness of woodwinds.

The program also includes Eyes by Jennifer Cafolla, a contemporary composer whose work often blends personal reflection with inventive soundscapes. In contrast, Claude Arrieu (Louise Simon)’s Quintette en Ut exemplifies early 20th-century French charm, balancing playful melodies with rich harmonies, making it a favorite among woodwind ensembles.

Kaoru Kawai’s Yukimushi evokes the delicate beauty of nature, drawing on traditional Japanese aesthetics, while Cécile Chaminade’s Four Encore Pieces presents Romantic melodies that have captivated audiences since their composition in the late 19th century.

Amy Beach’s Pastorale, one of the first successful female composers in America, is a poignant work reflecting her mastery of lyrical expression, reminiscent of the natural landscapes she cherished. Boris Agay’s Five Easy Dances adds a lively spirit to the program, providing engaging rhythmic patterns and a sense of joy.

Finally, Lina Mathon Blanchet’s Haitian Folk Tale celebrates the rich storytelling traditions of Haiti, offering a vibrant cultural representation through music that invites listeners into a world of narrative and emotion.

“We are thrilled to present this concert series, which not only showcases the exceptional talents of our musicians but also highlights the contributions of women composers” said Jeffrey Parker, Chairman of the MSO’s Board of Directors. “This program is designed to captivate both seasoned classical music lovers and those new to the genre. We invite everyone to join us and enjoy the allure and creativity of these remarkable compositions.”

Join us for an afternoon of exquisite music, where you can experience the vibrant world of woodwind artistry in a warm and inviting atmosphere. We look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be a memorable musical journey!

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit www.midatlanticsymphony.org, by calling 1-888-846-8600, or at the door.

ABOUT THE MID-ATLANTIC SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is the only professional symphony orchestra serving southern Delaware and Maryland’s Eastern Shore with a full season of programs. The MSO is supported in part by the Maryland State Arts Council; the Talbot County Arts Council; the Worcester County Arts Council; the Sussex County, Delaware Council; and the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, Inc.

A complete schedule of the 2024-2025 season’s Masterworks and Ensembles programs, venues, times, and other information is available at www.midatlanticsymphony.org