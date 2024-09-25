Friends of UM Shore Regional Health Providing Financial Support For New Regional Medical Center

The University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) Board of Directors, the Board of Directors of University of Maryland Memorial Hospital Foundation (a fundraising arm of UM SRH) and the Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital (a fundraising and volunteer organization supporting UM SRH) have agreed to provide financial support for the new Shore Regional Medical Center being built in Easton.

The Auxiliary has pledged $2 million over the next five years to the project; the UM SRH Board of Directors and UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors have committed to 100% participation by its members in the campaign.

“On behalf of our patients, team members and the communities we serve, I would like to extend my sincere gratitude for these generous gifts which will advance access to patient care across the region and offer a modern state-of-the art medical campus,” said Ken Kozel, President and CEO, UM SRH, a member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System.

The 230-acre hospital campus, which will be located at 10000 Longwoods Road, is scheduled for completion in summer 2028. The new hospital will replace UM Shore Medical Center in Easton and serve as the primary medical facility for residents of Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.

“Through fundraising and volunteerism, the Auxiliary has supported our hospital for decades and we are proud to invest in this transformative project for our community,” said Bob Coleman, President, Auxiliary of Memorial Hospital.

Over the past decade, the Auxiliary has donated over $600,000 to UM SRH in support of patient care services. Annually, Auxiliary volunteers donate approximately 20,000 hours of time through service at the Bazaar at 121 Federal Street, the Auxiliary’s consignment shop; the Cancer Center, the Birthing Center and through the hospital’s patient escort service.

“Every member of the UM SRH and Foundation boards has committed to a contribution for this project,” said Kathy Deoudes, chair of the UM SRH Board of Directors. “To see our community coming together to help transform health care in our region is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we unite around a common purpose—creating a healthier, stronger future for everyone.”

“We are beyond excited at the prospect of this new hospital and its meaning for the residents of the region,” said Charlie Capute, chair of the UM Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors. “Our members are honored to champion this project, knowing that their collective efforts will leave a lasting impact for generations to come.”

The cost for the new Regional Medical Center is estimated at $540 million, of which $50 million is expected to be secured from private donations. Governor Wes Moore has committed $100 million in capital funds toward the construction of the new UM Shore Regional Medical Center,

For information about making a gift, contact Rebecca Bair, Vice President of Philanthropy, at 667-343-5509 or [email protected].

About University of Maryland Shore Regional Health

A member organization of the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS), University of Maryland Shore Regional Health (UM SRH) is the principal provider of comprehensive health care services for more than 170,000 residents of five counties on Maryland’s Eastern Shore: Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot. UM SRH consists of approximately 2,000 team members, including more than 600 health care providers on the Medical Staff, who work with community partners to advance the values that are foundational to our mission: Compassion, Discovery, Excellence, Diversity and Integrity. For more information, visit https://www.umms.org/shore.

About the University of Maryland Medical System

The University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) is an academic private health system, focused on delivering compassionate, high quality care and putting discovery and innovation into practice at the bedside. Partnering with the University of Maryland School of Medicine and University of Maryland, Baltimore who educate the state’s future health care professionals, UMMS is an integrated network of care, delivering 25 percent of all hospital care in urban, suburban and rural communities across the state of Maryland. UMMS puts academic medicine within reach through primary and specialty care delivered at 11 hospitals, including the flagship University of Maryland Medical Center, the System’s anchor institution in downtown Baltimore, as well as through a network of University of Maryland Urgent Care centers and more than 150 other locations in 13 counties. For more information, visit www.umms.org.