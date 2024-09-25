It’s Time to Pop the Champagne and Go Back to the Roaring ’20s with Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s!

Horizons’ “Dance with the Stars” IS BACK and will return to Brittland Manor in Chestertown on November 16, 2024. This is your official invitation to be our guest at “A Gatsby Gala.” Come with us back in time as you support the polished pros and dazzling stars who will be competing in our “Dance with the Stars” event.

Our celebrity dancers and pros are working diligently to earn your votes ($1 a vote) in support of the Horizons

program. Since 1995, Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s has provided academic support and meaningful enrichment to under-resourced Pre-K – 8th grade students living in our community. As part of a growing national initiative to reduce the “summer slide,” students are given opportunities and academic support that they wouldn’t otherwise have access to during the summer months. For six weeks each summer, Kent School and The Gunston School generously donate their campuses to our program. Transportation is provided to each site where Horizons students are taught by skilled and nurturing educational professionals in small classes that are tailored to the students’ needs. The student-centered, hands-on curriculum maximizes engagement and retention. In addition, the students participate in swimming and chess lessons, various on-campus enrichment activities and field trips that teach them about their communities and the world around them. Horizons helps students transform the way they see themselves and their future. By attending Dance with the Stars you will be helping to keep this program tuition-free to the families who need and benefit from it the most.

Headlining the show/competition are your 2024 Stars and Pros: Thad Moore with Aundra Anderson,

Todd Gillespie with Minnie Maloney, Brett Davis with Jennifer Tosten, Ryan Asprion with Jackie Moreland, Tom Draper with Jennifer Cox, Rachel Hopkins with John Haines, Isabel Hardesty with Diego Guzman, and Bonnie Williams with Tyler Hartman.

Expect to see a great line up of dances including Jive, Salsa, West Coast Swing to name a few… You can vote for your favorite dance pair online now at Horizons Dance with the Stars Voting or at the event using the same link, Venmo or your credit card. We look forward to a fantastic evening at Gatsby’s mansion (aka Brittland Manor).

Tickets include heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by the Fish Whistle and a cash bar. Limited tickets for tables are available online at Horizons Dance with the Stars Tickets. Don your finest 1920s attire and see you there!

For more information on Horizons of Kent and Queen Anne’s and the Dance with the Stars event, visit www.horizonsofkentandqueenannes.org