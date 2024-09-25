Charlotte Potter Kasic is the Next Director of the Academy Art Museum

The Board of Trustees of the Academy Art Museum is delighted to announce the appointment of Charlotte Potter Kasic as its next Director.

Currently serving as Executive Director of the Barry Art Museum at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, Charlotte is an accomplished administrator and visual artist, whose medium is glass. During her tenure as Glass Studio Manager and Programming Director at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, she pioneered the field of performance glass. An avid educator, Potter Kasic founded the Assistantship Program at the Chrysler and taught glass and new media courses at universities and summer programs such as Penland School of Crafts and Oxbow School of Art.

Daniel Weiss, Museum Trustee and Search Committee Chair, notes, “We are extraordinarily fortunate to have Charlotte as our new Director. She is an experienced and accomplished leader with an exciting vision for the future of the Academy Art Museum.” He added, “During the search, the Museum benefited from the exceptional leadership of Interim Director Jennifer Chrzanowski and we are well positioned for the years ahead.”

In accepting this position, Potter Kasic said, “As I step into this new role, I am particularly excited to reconnect with my artistic roots and engage with the Museum’s studio programs and to foster an enhanced dynamic relationship between classes and the exhibition schedule. This holistic approach to programming is integral to my vision for expanding the Museum’s educational and cultural impact. I am also thrilled by the Museum’s ambitious and thought-provoking programming, such as the upcoming exhibition, ‘Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection’. The Museum’s trustees and staff are passionate, dedicated and committed professionals. Together, we will ensure that the Academy Art Museum continues to thrive as a center for creativity, education, and community engagement.”