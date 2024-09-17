The Arc Central Chesapeake Region Wins Three National Awards for Innovative Employee Benefits

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is honored to have been recognized with three “Rosie” awards from Health Rosetta for outstanding employee health benefits this year: America’s Top Health Plans, Top Health Plans of the East, and the Walk the Talk Award.

The awards recognize organizations that lead in transforming employee healthcare benefits through innovative, cost-effective solutions. The Arc was selected from a competitive pool of 196 finalists and over 2,000 initial candidates nominated by benefits advisors, solution providers, and clinical professionals.

“Winning not just one but three Rosetta Awards in a single year shows how competitive and impactful our total rewards are at a national scale,” said Jonathon Rondeau, President & CEO. “We have been very intentional about improving our total rewards because we believe that taking care of our employees goes beyond offering a paycheck. By ensuring they have access to affordable, high-quality and affordable healthcare, we’re investing in our employees’ long-term well-being. It’s humbling to receive this recognition, but it’s also a reminder that there’s always more we can do.”

Over the last five years, The Arc has made transformational changes to its total rewards offerings, prioritizing quality and affordability, consistently adding new rewards without passing increasing costs to employees. For four consecutive years, The Arc has not raised health deductibles—a stark contrast to the national trend, which has increased more than 22% since 2018. The Arc’s total rewards package is competitive, including features such as affordable monthly premiums, covering 100% of the $2000 deductible for each employee as well as the family deductible, the ability to contribute to medical and dependent care FSA accounts, comprehensive vision and dental insurance that goes beyond typical coverage offered by most employers, coverage for IVF treatments, and cost-saving prescription delivery services.

The Rosie Awards were presented during the annual Health Rosetta conference in Washington, D.C., where Jonathon also participated on a panel about how employers can do more for their employees on maintenance medications. Jonathon spoke about The Arc’s concierge-style prescription service called HaloScrips which helps employees avoid rising prescription costs for chronic and long-term illnesses. The Arc’s choice to invest in HaloScrips saves employees money on the medications they need to thrive while disrupting the system of scarcity and uncertainty too many people face when trying to fill and renew their prescriptions.

“I take great pride in the first-class total rewards we have been able to provide to employees,” said he said, “and I am proud that The Arc remains committed listening to employees and enhancing our total rewards to meet people where they’re at.”

About The Arc Central Chesapeake Region

The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is a dynamic regional organization providing person-centered supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect with their communities. We advocate for equity and access for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live self-determined lives and foster opportunities towards self-sufficiency. To learn more, visit www.thearcccr.org . The Arc Central Chesapeake Region (The Arc) is a dynamic regional organization providing person-centered supports for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect with their communities. We advocate for equity and access for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live self-determined lives and foster opportunities towards self-sufficiency. To learn more, visit

About the Health Rosetta Awards

Health Rosetta Awards recognize organizations that lead in transforming employee healthcare benefits through innovative, cost-effective solutions. These awards spotlight companies that prioritize value, transparency, and sustainability in healthcare, and the winners are those who have significantly improved the health and wellness of their employees while controlling costs.