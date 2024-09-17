TAP Presents Noël Coward’s BLITHE SPIRIT Oct 24-Nov 3

Tred Avon Players (TAP) is delighted to announce its upcoming production of Noël Coward’s classic comedy BLITHE SPIRIT, running from Oct 24 to Nov 3, 2024, at the Oxford Community Center. Directed by TAP veteran Alison Lynch, this spirited and witty play promises an evening of supernatural hilarity and sophisticated charm.

BLITHE SPIRIT tells the story of novelist Charles Condomine, who invites an eccentric medium, Madame Arcati, to his home to conduct a séance as research for his next book. However, things take a turn for the otherworldly when Madame Arcati accidentally summons the ghost of Charles’s first wife, Elvira, who is determined to disrupt his new marriage. Chaos ensues as Charles finds himself caught between two wives—one living and one deceased—in a battle of wits and wills.

The production features a stellar cast of local talent, bringing Coward’s unforgettable characters to life. Greg Allis takes on the role of Charles Condomine, the skeptical novelist, with Christina Underwood as his strong-willed second wife, Ruth. Jackie Royer portrays the ghostly and mischievous Elvira, Charles’s first wife, while Michelle Spain embodies the spirited medium, Madame Arcati. Herb Zeigler and Debbie Harmon play Dr. Bradman and his wife Violet, the Condomines’ loyal friends, and Lindley Bounds completes the cast as Edith, the eager-to-please maid.

“We are incredibly excited to bring BLITHE SPIRIT to the TAP stage,” said director Alison Lynch. “This play is a perfect blend of comedy, wit, and the supernatural, and our cast has truly embraced the challenge of bringing these iconic characters to life. Audiences are in for a delightful evening of laughter and ghostly fun.”

Performances will be held at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd, Oxford, Md. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (fees included). Thrifty Thursday (October 24) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.tredavonplayers.com or contact the box office at (410) 226-0061.

About Tred Avon Players

Tred Avon Players is a community theater dedicated to producing high-quality performances that entertain, educate, and enrich the local community. TAP is committed to fostering local talent and providing opportunities for individuals of all ages to participate in the theatrical arts. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.