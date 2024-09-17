Unitarian Universalists Welcome New Minister: A Chat With Rev. Kathryn Adams

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Chestertown welcomes Rev. Kathryn Adams to Chestertown and her role as the new minister at the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River.

Rev. Adams’ path to Chestertown began 20 years ago when she found a spiritual home in a Unitarian Universalist (UU) church in Virginia. After years as a Physician’s Assistant, inspired by her mother and her work in the Army National Guard, Adams pursued a calling in UU ministry, earning her Master of Divinity from Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago and marking a shift toward a deeper involvement in the church.

At UUCR, Rev. Adams has been engaged with the community through meetings and potlucks and has held two services, emphasizing collaborative services where members and lay service leaders contribute readings and discussions following sermons. This rotating leadership inspires congregants’ participation and sharing of their “joys and concerns” in a spiritually open environment.

Adams sees the church’s mission as all-inclusive.

“You can be a Catholic and a UU or a Buddhist and a UU, or just want to share the mystery of life and love,” Adams says. The denomination has recently refined its values around equity, justice, and transformation.

During her two years of half-time service at UUCR—the first and third Sunday of each month— “Rev. Kathryn,” as she likes to be called, said she also looks forward to how the sense of care develops in the congregation and how it will manifest in the larger community.

“Love is my why,” she says.

The Spy recently met with Rev. Adams to talk about her new journey.

