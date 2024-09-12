Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore Welcomes Returning Board Members

The Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore is pleased to announce the appointment of two esteemed community leaders to its board of directors. Beth Spurry, of Trappe, and Susie Dillon, of Oxford, have been named to the board, bringing with them a wealth of experience and a renewed commitment to the organization’s mission.

Both Ms. Spurry and Ms. Dillion are returning to the board, having previously served and contributed significantly to the Fund’s initiatives. Their reappointment underscores the organization’s dedication to leveraging experienced leadership to further its goals of empowering women and girls on the Mid-Shore.

About Beth Spurry

Beth Spurry is a seasoned professional in the financial industry and president of Tred Avon Family Wealth. She is a Certified Financial Planner™ and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor, and has served on the Maryland Banker’s Association Trust Committee.

Her impressive career includes roles as senior vice president at Wye Trust (now Wye Financial Partners) and vice president at Mercantile Trust. Prior to that, she worked as a financial advisor at H.C. Wainwright and Morgan Stanley Dean Witter.

Spurry holds a Bachelor’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master’s degree from Washington College. She is married to Charles Capute and has an adult daughter and four stepchildren.

About Susie Dillion

Susie Dillon, a dedicated educator and community leader, brings a wealth of experience to her newest role. Born and raised in the Washington DC area, Dillon has made significant contributions to education and community service throughout her career.

Dillon served as Head of the Upper School at The Country School from 1989 to 2005. Her commitment to education extended beyond the classroom, as evidenced by her long-standing service on the Talbot County Public School board from 1992 to 2012, including a decade as vice president from 1992 to 2002.

Her passion for education and leadership was further demonstrated by serving as trustee and chair of The Gunston School from 2006 to 2012. Dillon’s community involvement includes serving on the Talbot Hospice board from 2017 to 2023, showcasing her dedication to compassionate care and support for those in need.

A devoted family person, Dillon is the proud mother of three children and grandmother to ten grandchildren.

“We are thrilled to welcome Beth and Susie back to our board,” said Karen Kaludis, president of the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore. “Their previous service to our organization has been invaluable, and we look forward to the continued insights and leadership they will bring to our efforts in supporting women and girls in our community.”

For more information about the Women & Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore and its initiatives, please visit /womenandgirlsfund.org/ or contact Mia Cranford @[email protected].

About the Women and Girls Fund of the Mid-Shore

The mission of the Women and Girls Fund is to use the power of pooled resources to improve the lives of women and girls on Maryland’s Mid-Shore. Our goals are: To understand the needs of women & girls throughout the Mid-Shore and to raise awareness of these needs in our communities.