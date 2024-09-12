KNOCK! Chestertown Listens to Our Community and Shapes Future Plans for Children and Families

Kent County Local Management Board (KCLMB), in collaboration with the nonprofit Everyday Canvassing, has launched KNOCK! Chestertown, a community-wide door-knocking campaign designed to engage and listen to the residents of Chestertown. This initiative aims to gather valuable insights from households about their experiences, concerns, and priorities. The data collected will serve as the foundation for the Chestertown Children’s Agenda; which will be an important tool for residents, organizations, and elected officials to promote new investments for families and advocate for changes.

KNOCK! Chestertown, standing for Kids and Neighbors Organizing for Change in Kent, is an innovative civic engagement project that focuses on inclusive and participatory community research. The mission is to ensure that every voice in Chestertown, especially those from historically underrepresented groups, is heard and considered in local decision-making processes.

The KNOCK! Chestertown process began in June and is now actively canvassing. We are partnering with local organizations, civic groups, and community leaders to build relationships and recruit volunteers. Everyday Canvassing is conducting initial training sessions to prepare residents for effective canvassing and community engagement. It is not too late to sign up!

Canvassing began the first week of September. A core group of paid canvassers, with support from volunteers, are going door-to-door to engage with residents, conduct surveys, and gather crucial information, and then follow-up with calls and texts to ensure comprehensive community input. The campaign’s goal is to reach all 2,000 households in Chestertown.

The next phase, planned for January – May of 2025, focuses on community and stakeholder engagement. The collected data will be analyzed to create a Children’s Agenda specific to Chestertown. This plan will be shared with the community through town halls, focus groups, and other events to ensure transparency and continued participation.

Kent County residents interested in connecting with the project can reach staff or to take the KNOCK! Survey for a chance to win $100, use this link: https://everydaycanvassing.org/knock-chestertown

KNOCK! Chestertown is not just about collecting data; it’s about building relationships between residents and fostering a sense of community ownership. By participating, you will help create a stronger, more connected Chestertown where every resident’s voice counts.

For more information or to volunteer, please contact: Everyday Canvassing:

Mady Nadje at 240-855-4393 or [email protected] Alternatively, reach out to:

Tino at 240-264-7102 or [email protected] Para Español, Angela Rivera 301-326-3866

Kent County Local Management Board:

Rosemary Ramsey Granillo 443-480-6083 [email protected] Rachael Carmody 443-480-4759 [email protected]

Niara Wilson 443-480-4885 [email protected] www.linktr.ee/KCLMB