Money Maryland Announces Panelists, Resource Partners for Sept. 14 Expo

moneymaryland.com . This Saturday’s Money Maryland event in Easton brings together expert panelists and resource partners to help small businesses prosper and grow. The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the BAAM Athletic Center at 31 Jowite Street. Doors open at 9:30 a.m., with advanced registration suggested at

The Money Maryland program connects participants to important local and state resources. The event includes free learning sessions, interactive panel discussions, and connections to free business resources, workforce training, loans, grants, and support for small businesses.

Attendees will learn more about marketing and branding for small businesses; profitably pricing products, services, and contracts; and funding options for startups and growing companies.

Panelists include Meshelle Howard, director of small business programs for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA); Dawn Foster, CEO of D. Foster Marketing; Myah Koepfer and Mackenzy Perkins, account managers at iFrog Marketing Solutions; Dr. Rhonda Farrell, CEO of Global Innovation Strategies; Amy Keller, owner of Aging at Home Solution; Jed Anthony, commercial relationships manager at Shore United Bank; Nick Rudolph, Baltimore regional director for Maryland Capital Enterprises, Inc.; Richard Ojuri, vice president business banking at M&T Bank; and Eric Stewart, vice president of sales at EMS Commercial.

The Money Maryland event also includes opportunities for face-to-face connections with Chesapeake College’s business and industry navigator, and representatives from the Comptroller of Maryland, Eastern Shore Entrepreneurship, Maryland Capital Enterprises, Maryland Department of Commerce, Maryland Health Connection, Maryland Small Business Development Center, PNC Bank, Shore United Bank, Talbot County Free Library, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Small Business Administration’s rural development office.

“Talbot County’s small business leaders will not want to miss this program,” says Cassandra Vanhooser, director of Talbot County Economic Development and Tourism. “Attendees can network while gaining a deeper understanding of Maryland’s small business resources, including funding and grant opportunities.”

Free parking and refreshments will be available for Money Maryland attendees. Lunch also will be provided.

The Money Maryland (TM) series was developed by Will Holmes Consulting (WHC) and is produced in partnership with the Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism.

The Talbot County Department of Economic Development and Tourism’s mission is to enhance and promote a business-friendly environment for current and prospective enterprises and to advocate for policies that support and strengthen the economic vitality of Talbot County. The department’s vision for Talbot County is built on the principles of strong communities, empowered businesses, and innovative solutions.