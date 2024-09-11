Explore the Many Reasons to “Treasure Your Bay” at Horn Point Laboratory’s Open House, Saturday, October 12

The University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s Horn Point Laboratory invites the public to its annual free Open House on Saturday, October 12, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This 2024 Open House theme is “Treasure Your Bay.” Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the many reasons to treasure the Chesapeake Bay, including the marine and human life it supports. Horn Point Laboratory’s team of scientists will share their research through fun, interactive exhibits and activities for all ages.

“Longtime residents, newcomers, visitors, all have reasons to treasure the Bay–and can play a part in supporting its health,” said Horn Point Laboratory Director Mike Sieracki. “Open House is a chance for those of all ages to join our scientists to explore the latest research, and the continuing mysteries, of the Bay we all treasure.”

Visitors will explore the world of marine science through hands-on exhibits created and staffed by the lab’s faculty and students. Exhibit topics include a phytoplankton zoo, digital sandbox, physical oceanography instruments, coral defense, water filtering, and DNA extraction.

Along with the hands-on science exhibits, there will be additional activities including a tour of the largest oyster hatchery on the East Coast, bay-themed crafts, games, and food vendors. Children who complete the open house scavenger hunt will receive a free t-shirt.

The Horn Point Open House is free and fun for all ages, and takes place rain or shine. Comfortable shoes are recommended for walking around the campus. An on-campus shuttle will also run throughout the day. Horn Point Laboratory campus is located at 2020 Horns Point Road off Route 343 outside of Cambridge, Maryland.

For more information, visit umces.edu/events/annual-open-house or contact Claire Otterbein at [email protected].

