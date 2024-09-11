Shore Legal Access Announces New Lower Shore Life Planning Case Manager/Community Outreach Coordinator

Shore Legal Access recently welcomed Amber C. Green as the Life Planning Case Manager/Community Outreach Coordinator for the Lower Shore. Green is based at the non-profit legal aid organization’s Salisbury office, where she serves the communities of Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.

Lower Shore Manager and Senior Paralegal Juanita Sutton said, “Amber is a valued addition to the Shore Legal Access team. Her wealth of experience helping our underserved population will be impactful. She will be integral to increasing our efforts to educate our communities about their legal rights and the services SLA provides to protect them. Amber is committed to making a difference in the lives of those who live and work in our communities.”

Green brings extensive experience in nonprofit leadership, coalition building, and community advocacy to her new role. She previously served as executive director of the Fenix Youth Project, which she founded in 2013. The Salisbury-based nonprofit provides resources, support, and security to youth experiencing homelessness on the Lower Shore, with a focus on positively affecting social change for young people. After ten years, Green recently stepped away as executive director to pursue another passion: providing access to justice to communities with unmet civil legal needs.

“I’m excited to take my passion for justice and our Lower Eastern Shore Community to the next level,” Green said. “I’m confident I will develop powerful skills under great leadership and continue to serve those most vulnerable in our community. “

In her dual roles, Green will connect community members with resources to resolve their legal matters and work with partners to amplify Shore Legal Access’ positive impact on communities. As Life Planning Case Manager, she will help clients access important life planning documents (wills, powers of attorney, and advance medical directives) to ensure their wishes are honored after they pass while preserving generational wealth within their families. As Community Outreach Coordinator, Green will use the connections she has formed over a decade of work on the Lower Shore to increase awareness of Shore Legal Access’ services and create new pathways for accessing justice.

Shore Legal Access has served the Lower Shore since 2018. In 2023, the organization changed its name from Mid-Shore Pro Bono to better reflect the area it serves and its commitment to providing clients without the means to hire an attorney with access to legal assistance. The name change, as well as a new Salisbury office and additional staff, have expanded the organization’s capacity to handle cases in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties.

“The number of people facing legal issues in the Lower Shore is great,” said Executive Director Meredith Lathbury Girard, Esq. “These issues don’t just impact individuals and their families, but whole communities. Amber’s proven track record connecting with communities, her passion for service, and her deep roots in the region—Salisbury, in particular—mean that more people will now have access to the resources they need to resolve their legal issues.”