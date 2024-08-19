Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden; A Fractured Political Friendship by David Reel

Since President Biden withdrew seeking re-election in late July, there has been speculation about the individual or individuals most responsible for that happening.

On a nationally televised address, Biden said in part “So, I’ve decided the best way forward, is to pass the torch to a new generation.”

That announcement followed a series of Biden’s emphatic denials that he would step down from running for a second term despite almost universal agreement that his debate performance against Donald Trump was a disaster.

On June 28 Biden acknowledged his poor debate performance but vowed to “fight on.”

On July 5 Biden said, “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race. The Lord Almighty’s not comin’ down.”

On July 8 Biden said, “I’m not going anywhere.”

On July 11 Biden said, “It’s essentially a toss-up race.”

On July 21 Biden announces he is leaving the presidential race.

Since then, there has been widespread speculation on the role of Nancy Pelosi on this outcome. Despite no longer serving as Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi is proof that power and influence in politics is not always based on a position.

Some believe strongly that Pelosi played a key role if not THE key role in convincing Biden to abandon his re-election campaign.

When asked if she helped apply pressure on Biden, Pelosi initially responded with “I didn’t call one person.” She later acknowledged she did make a call to one person and that was President Biden. On that call she opined that based on polling his re-election prospects were dismal and that would have significant negative impacts on Democratic candidates in competitive down ballot races.

She has also admitted she took calls from key Democratic Party power brokers and opinion leaders where she expressed the same concerns she raised on her call with Biden. When Nany Pelosi talks about politics, most people listen. When she doesn’t talk, most people notice her silence especially on matters like the viability of a Biden bid for a second term.

Now that Biden has stepped down from running, she has been somewhat more forthright. At a recent roundtable with reporters, she still insisted she did not lead a behind-the-scenes effort to pressure President Biden to drop his re-election bid. The operative word here is “lead.” While she may not have led those behind-the-scenes efforts there is increasing evidence she was very involved in them.

Like so many past and present events in politics, we may never get the full story.

We do know that this chain of events reinforces the brutal reality of politics. Whenever a candidate becomes unelectable, they become expendable.

Ultimately, who Pelosi called or did not call, did or did take calls from, exactly what was said or not said on any of those calls, a mission she was involved to some degree to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee became mission accomplished.

Achieving that mission formerly viewed by many as “mission impossible” has been a game changer in the 2024 presidential election and beyond. It has energized, galvanized, and mobilized a previously despondent Democratic Party. It increases the odds for Democrats to control at least one or both houses of Congress starting next year.

It has also forced the Trump campaign to explore adjustments to a campaign strategy that did not ask the question – what if Biden is not the opponent?

This change is not without some residual turbulence in the Democratic Party.

Politico recently reported Biden is angry with Nancy Pelosi. Their report includes the following quote from an anonymous senior White House official — “Biden views Pelosi as ‘ruthless’ and willing to set aside long-term relationships in order to keep her party in power.”

As a result, Pelosi said she and Biden had not spoken since July 19.

During the DNC in person presidential nominating convention that starts today in Chicago that may change. It may not.

If not, I suggest Joe Biden heed the advice of former Democratic President Harry Truman: “If you want a friend in Washington, get a dog.”

David Reel is a public affairs and public affairs consultant who lives in Easton.