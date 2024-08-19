Mainstay Gala Celebration Set for September 15

On Sunday, September 15, The Mainstay – Kent County’s non-profit live music and events venue – invites its friends and neighbors to this year’s Gala Celebration. The festive event is an opportunity to gather with old and new friends, look back at how this 27-year-old dream unfolded, and share our appreciation for the important part the Mainstay currently plays in the cultural life of Kent County and our neighbors.

In 1997, Tom McHugh, a retired college professor, returned to the Eastern Shore and rented a vacant showroom in the small harbor town of Rock Hall. His goal was straightforward — plan a schedule of music shows featuring some of the country’s finest performers, and present them on a simple stage every week, year after year. McHugh earned the support and loyalties of many music lovers, as well as volunteers, some of whom have offered their invaluable assistance for decades. With the help of both these groups of supporters, The Mainstay continues to present a year-round calendar of live music events in a wide variety of genres that still brings cheering audiences to their feet week after week. The focus of this celebration is to acknowledge the warm and welcoming community that has evolved from these efforts – the “sense of belonging” that is the theme of this year’s Gala.

For the third year in a row, the Gala occasion will be held under the tent in the backyard amphitheater, the newest addition to the Rock Hall community.

The party starts at 4 p.m. There will be an open bar, catered hot and cold hors d’oeuvres prepared by the Happy Chicken of Chestertown, live music on our covered stage, a silent auction, and perhaps a surprise or two.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on the Mainstay website (mainstayrockhall.org) by clicking on the “Shows” tab (located at the top of the Home page) and scrolling down to September 16, or by calling The Mainstay at (410) 639-9133.