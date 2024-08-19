Mid-Shore Arts: Bridging Art and History at the Water’s Edge

Right on the water’s edge in Oxford is a little gem of a museum aptly named the Water’s Edge Museum (WEM). However, “little” in size does not describe its enormous contribution to the community. Take, for instance, just recently, when WEM hosted a vibrant group of 10 to 12-year-olds from Carpe Diem Arts Summer Camp.



This collaboration, which shares a passion for art and community engagement, is not new and has blossomed into an annual event anticipated by both institutions. Sara Amber Marie Park, who has worked with Carpe Diem as a house parent and is now assisting at the museum, explained, “For the past three summers, I’ve worked at their sleepaway camp. These kids, many of whom are artists aged 10 through 16, have been visiting Water’s Edge Museum every summer I’ve been there.”



The day’s activities were intended to create an engaging and inspiring experience for the campers. A scavenger hunt, designed to immerse the kids in the museum’s exhibits without the distraction of their phones, was a highlight. Park described how they brainstormed ways to engage the campers: “We started thinking of interactive things for them to do. They don’t have access to their phones the entire time they’re at camp, except in the evenings. So, we thought about ways they can get the information, which led to the scavenger hunt idea.”



The coloring book is another new addition to the museum’s offerings. Ja’Lyn Hicks, who is overseeing the coloring book project, explained, “We’re turning the paintings in the gallery into individual drawings. The goal is for the kids to unlock their creativity. They don’t have to recreate all the colors they see; they can feel what they do and color it that way.”



Kiara Brummell, the museum’s head docent, addressed the importance of creating a program that resonates with the youth: “Having something like a coloring book and a scavenger hunt will allow them to take the initiative to better understand what’s going on without getting bored very easily.”



But the idea of these games extends beyond simple recreation. “The ultimate goal,” said Park, “is to have something that is a cohesive story. As you turn the page or search for a clue, you learn a story and become immersed in the topic.”



The collaboration with Carpe Diem appears to be a perfect blueprint for future programs, aligning with WEM’s mission of focusing on youth engagement and education. Brummell is all in: “One of the first things I learned about the museum was that it is directed primarily at the youth. Most of the paintings are at eye level for children.”



WEM’s Co-Director, Kay Brown, reflected on her background. “Had I had this type of exposure at a younger age, it would have totally opened up my eyes to a lot. Our kids are not exposed to it, and we need to let them know the rich heritage here. Yes, we want the parents and the elders, but the kids–that’s the seed, that’s the beginning, and it just can grow from there.”



Hicks agreed, “Museums on the Eastern Shore are small and usually underfund. So after kids come here, they go back to their school and say to their friends, ‘You should check out this place.’ Hopefully, that will spread the word and let kids know that we have a lot of history here, and they can learn about it. They can come and get engaged here.”



Beth Brooks-Mwano, the director of Carpe Diem Art Summer Camp, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership since it began, “We first came here probably three years ago with a group. We were doing a camp that focused on caring for the earth and using art to promote that. I found Water’s Edge Museum and thought, this place is what we’re about—social and environmental justice.” This synergy has continued to grow, bringing campers to a space where they can see their values reflected in the art and history of the Eastern Shore.



The campers themselves were enthusiastic about their visit. Hana Fitz-Williams, a camper whose mother is friends with camp founder Busy Graham and on the board for Carpe Diem, said, “Today I’ve learned that some slaves from different places were healthier than their masters because they adapted so easily to the situation that they were in.” Kavery Srimushnam from Takoma, Maryland, added, “I learned about Oxford, and I think the museum is very interesting. The way they’re teaching us history is cool.”



Evelyn Stinwald, another camper, expressed her excitement about the museum’s objectives. “I thought it was really fun to learn about the different goals of the museum and learn what they do here.”



These young voices capture this collaboration’s impact, which extends beyond the museum’s walls. Park said, “If they come out of it inspired by something that they did or learning something new that they want to share with other people, that would be a great measure of how much it’s really benefited them.”

The vision for future programs is bright. Hicks expressed hope for continued collaboration, saying, “Museums on the Eastern Shore are small and usually underfunded. Getting the word out to youth and then having them spread it to their schools and communities can grow awareness.”

Brooks-Mwano summarized it this way: “Our campers have mixed identity, mixed cultures, and mixed interests. And so it’s something for them to all come together and ask, ‘Okay, what sparks the most interest, the most passion in me? Is it taking care of the oceans? Is it advocating for black and brown races? Or do they look around and wonder if the actual oil painting and the technique or the printmaking is interesting? There’s something here to capture everyone’s imagination.”

So,’ little’ does not adequately describe this museum. In a world where history and art often seem distant and abstract, the Water’s Edge Museum and Carpe Diem Summer Camp have forged a connection that brings these concepts to life in a tangible and meaningful way. We can hope that partnerships such as this can enrich visitors’ lives and strengthen the community by creating a lasting legacy for generations to come.



If you haven’t been to the Water’s Edge Museum yet, you owe it to yourself to do so.

The Water’s Edge Museum is located at 101 Mill Street, Oxford, MD, and open Friday-Monday 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM For more info: [email protected] (410) 226-1227