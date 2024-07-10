Choptank Health Announces New Medical Provider in Chestertown

Choptank Community Health System’s Chestertown Health Center recently welcomed family practice provider Julia Berry, PA to the medical practice.

Berry earned her Master of Physician Assistant Studies at Lincoln Memorial University and a Bachelor of Science in Biopsychology from Liberty University, graduating magna cum laude. Her experience includes working in family medicine, behavioral health, obstetrics, and gynecology.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical and dental services in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties to more than 30,000 adults and children, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated healthcare for all.

Choptank Community Health’s medical services include primary health care, women’s health, prenatal care, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic health management, care navigation, and laboratory services, with new medical patients welcome.

New and existing Choptank Health medical patients can call the Chestertown Health Center at 443-215-5353 to schedule a virtual or in-person appointment, with more information at www.choptankhealth.org.