Women’s League of Washington College Adds to Scholarship for Washington College

After a successful year, WLWC donated $15,000 to The Helen Gibson Scholarship and $5,000 to Miller Library at Washington College on June 20. The Women’s League is a non-profit whose mission is not only to raise money for scholarships but to partner with Washington College, encouraging a good relationship between the college and the town. Over the years The League has expanded its efforts to include offering parents the opportunity to give Exam Care Packages to

their students, informing members about programs at the college, support of the college’s food pantry, and recently volunteering as ushers at graduation. To learn more about WLWC check out: womensleagueofwashingtoncollege.com and follow the League on Facebook.

Shown are WLWC Co-Presidents Darla Downer and Barbara Brown with Washington College’s President Mike Sosulski and his wife Dr. Cori Crane. Also pictured is Dean of Miller Library, Mary Alice Ball with former Dean of Miller Library, Ruth Shoge.

Photos curtesy of Washington College Office of Marketing and Communications.