The Mainstay Players Pay Tribute to the 60s/70s Music icons of Laurel Canyon

On Sunday, July 28 the Mainstay in Rock Hall is pleased to present “California Dreamin’, another musical tribute show featuring the Mainstay Players (the large group of local musicians who produced last February’s tribute to the Beatles). This show features highlights from the neighborly group of music icons who lived in the Laurel Canyon area just outside of Los Angeles from the late-1960s to the early 1970s. Some of the eras most melodic, atmospheric, and subtly political American popular music was written by these residents — including Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, David Crosby, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Chris Hillman, Roger McGuinn, Jackson Browne, Jackson Browne, the Mamas and the Papas, Richie Furay, Jim Morrison, and members of the Monkees.

Everyone knows these songs, and all are invited to sing along.

Showtime for this special Sunday afternoon concert event is 4 pm. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at mainstayrockhall.org. Phone reservations are accepted by calling (410) 639-9133. The Mainstay is located at 5753 N Main Street in Rock Hall, Maryland. Its regular calendar of local, regional, and nationally touring artists features a live performance every week of the year (February through December) in a variety of music genres.

The programs of the Mainstay are also supported with funds from the Maryland State Arts Council and the Kent Cultural Alliance.