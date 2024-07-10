Since his ill-fated debate performance President Biden has struggled to demonstrate he can be a strong and effective Commander-in-Chief for another four years.  He didn’t show that ability in his ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos, nor did he do so campaigning over the weekend in Pennsylvania, and, sadly, there is little reason to believe he will miraculously be more compelling during the 75th anniversary meeting of NATO members in Washington this week.  A defiant President Biden, his family, his party, and party leaders who love this country and need a united party have tough decisions to make and time is running short.