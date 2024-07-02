Let’s Talk About It: Helping Our Vets and their Families with PTSD with Beth Anne Dorman

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Spy continues our special series on Mid-Shore mental health this month with For All Seasons CEO Beth Anne Dorman discussing the unique challenge of helping Mid-Shore military veterans and their families with Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

As young men and women return from war zones to assume civilian life again, a growing number of those individuals suffer daily from the consequences of PTSD. Mostly undiagnosed, this condition results far too often in depression, drug and alcohol addiction, domestic abuse, and severe and lasting mental health impacts on an entire family.

In our interview, Beth Anne talks about this major health crisis and what For All Seasons is doing to reach these families for treatment and ongoing support.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons please go here.