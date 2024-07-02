Two Big Properties, Two Big Questions: A Chat With Larry DiRe, Part II

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ed Note: This interview with Town Manager Larry DiRe was conducted the week before Urgo Hotels and Resorts purchased the 98 Cannon Street property. Still, it observes important procedural aspects related to the 98 Cannon Street property and the Chestertown Historic District’s process leading to the acceptance of Washington College’s proposal to partially demolish the armory structure. He begins by discussing the appeal challenging the partial demolition of the armory.

The Spy recently interviewed Chestertown Town Manager Larry DiRe to talk about these two development projects and the challenges of maintaining public trust in local government processes, shedding light on the complexities surrounding a potential hotel development in the town and the importance of transparency in civic affairs.

The focal point of discussion was the 98 Cannon Street property, a subject of development speculation for some time. He emphasized that the town has been diligent in making information available to the public, with robust data posted on the town’s website dating back at least a year and a half.

Regarding the Armory, DiRe acknowledged the procedural aspects of the development process, including the ability for interested or aggrieved parties to file appeals. He noted that while cross-examination during hearings is allowed by town ordinance and Maryland case law, it is not typically seen in local proceedings, which led to some confusion among residents during a recent Historic District Commission hearing.

One significant point of discussion was the possibility of a hotel development extending over a town parking lot, requiring air lease rights. DiRe confirmed that this potential had been explored, with the town’s attorney and bond counsel investigating the legality and financial implications of such an arrangement. He assured that it would not compromise the terms of the town’s existing bonds if implemented.

At this point, no plans for the property have been submitted.

However, DiRe quickly pointed out that if the final development proposal differs from what has been speculated, some of the town’s preparatory work may prove unnecessary. He views this as part of the town’s responsibility to prepare for various outcomes.

Addressing concerns about zoning and variances, DiRe clarified that while a hotel is not permitted by right in the current zoning district, any changes would require a text or map amendment rather than a variance. He explained that in Maryland, variances are limited to dimensional issues and cannot be used for changing permitted uses and emphasized the town’s interest in seeing the property developed, noting the potential benefits in terms of tax revenue and increased visitor traffic for local businesses. He acknowledged that while the town prepares for various development possibilities, it has not committed to any specific plan.

DiRe stressed the importance of trust and transparency in local government. He highlighted the challenges of providing concrete answers to hypothetical scenarios and the frustration this can cause among residents. DiRe advocated for building trust through demonstrated processes, willingness to listen, and following through on commitments.

The town manager also stressed the importance of successfully completing grant-funded projects, which he sees as crucial for future funding opportunities. This will build trust with funders and demonstrate good resource stewardship.

DiRe’s sees local government navigating complex development issues while striving to maintain public trust and emphasizes preparedness, transparency, and follow-through as a commitment to effective governance amid uncertainty and public scrutiny.

The coming months will likely reveal whether the town’s preparation and communication efforts will result in a development outcome that satisfies both economic needs and community concerns.