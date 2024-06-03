Everyone with Cancer Needs a Navigation Team: A Chat with UM Shore Regional Health’s Robin Ford and Rochalla Jones

In the Spy’s ongoing series on Mid-Shore health, this month – and especially this week, which includes June 6 as the annual National Cancer Survivors Day – we take a look at how critical it is for those coping with a cancer diagnosis to have a navigation team to help them and their family members through the maze of diagnostic tests, treatment plans, providers and support services to ensure the best possible outcomes.

Meet Rochalla Jones and Robin Ford, the two dedicated nurse navigators who help guide patients through their cancer journeys. Rochalla, from The Cancer Center, emphasizes that the role of the nurse navigators often starts when patients receive a diagnosis. They provide essential education and support, guiding their treatment plans, helping to schedule biopsies, explaining complex medical procedures, and discussing possible treatment side effects.

Robin, from Clark Comprehensive Breast Center in Easton, complements this by describing the survivorship phase. Ensuring that patients continue to receive the necessary support and resources even after active treatment ends, both nurse navigators help patients transition into their “new normal,” connecting them with community resources and providing ongoing advocacy and care coordination.

Rochalla and Robin highlight the importance of a team approach in cancer care, involving physicians, social workers, nutritionists, and more. They stress that managing a cancer diagnosis extends beyond medical treatment, encompassing emotional and logistical support. Their dedication ensures that patients are never alone, guiding them every step of the way through their journey and into survivorship.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about UM Shore Regional Health’s cancer navigation program, please go here.