SMAL Announces Winners Of Annual Members Show

The St. Michaels Art League (SMAL) is pleased to announce the winners of their 2024 Members Show featuring all mediums.

The exhibit was judged by Gail Patterson, Director and Curator of the online gallery spiralisgallery.com which also has a brick-and-mortar location, “The Zebra and Spiralis Galleries” located at 5 N. Harrison St. in Easton.

First Place was awarded to Rhonda Ford for her oil Painting “Downtime.” Second Place went to Georgette Toews for her oil painting “Waiting.” Third place was awarded to Beth Wright for her gouache painting “A Man Walks into a Bar.” Honorable mentions went to Michael Iandolo for his oil painting “Jazz,” to George Sass for his photograph “Under the Boardwalk,” to Donna Finley for her pastel “Majestic Sanctuary” and to Irene Martinelli for her acrylic painting titled “Geisha.”

For more information about the St. Michaels League and its activities visit Smartleague.org.