For All Seasons Inaugural Paddles Up for Mental Health Tournament Offers Former Raven Celebrity Match for Viewing

For All Seasons is inviting the community for a day of pickleball at its Paddles Up for Mental Health tournament on Saturday, April 27 starting at 8 a.m. at the new Talbot Community Center courts in Easton. There will be fun and games for men, women, and mixed doubles, and a celebrity match with former Baltimore Raven running back Matt Lawrence starting at 7:45 a.m. Lawrence will be signing autographs and providing photo opportunities free between 9 a.m. and noon. In between play, participants can purchase delicious treats from local food trucks and enjoy a swag giveaway and more between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The event highlights that mental health is an important aspect of one’s overall health.

“We thought since the courts are new at the Community Center and there is such an interest in pickleball, it would be a fun way to get people out to learn more about our mental health services and to have fun and exercise while doing it. The event will also kick off Mental Health Awareness Month in May when we focus on keys to resilience for children and adults,” comments Lauren Weber, Vice President of Strategy & Development at For All Seasons.

Matt Lawrence, former Baltimore Raven, is co-founder of 32 Sports and founder of Lawrence International, which is dedicated to guiding youth towards their fullest potential. Lawrence inspires young people to develop resilience, perseverance, and a focus on wellness through sports and education. His personal story is one of overcoming professional and personal challenges, notably a career- and life-changing concussion, and underscores his commitment to resilience and mental health. He inspires youth to develop hope, work hard, and lean on communities of support to overcome challenges and achieve their full potential.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) is the presenting sponsor for the Paddles Up for Mental Health tournament. There is a $65 registration fee for participants, which supports community mental health and victim services at For All Seasons. You can secure your spot on the court by visiting https://supportforallseasonsinc.org/pickleball.

For All Seasons provides the highest quality mental health and victim services to children, adults, and families across Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Services are offered in both English and Spanish and include therapy, psychiatry, victim advocacy, 24-hour crisis hotlines, outreach, and community education. For information about For All Seasons walk-in hours, contact For All Seasons at 410-822-1018 or visit ForAllSeasonsInc.org.