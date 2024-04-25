CBMM to celebrate first responders & frontline workers May 13-17

With the support of its community partners, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is pleased to announce its inaugural First Responders & Frontline Workers Appreciation Week coming May 13–17.

CBMM is inviting all first responders, frontline workers, and their families to enjoy free admission that week in recognition of all they do to make a difference every day in our community. There are special activities, demonstrations, and programming planned throughout the Monday–Friday celebration.

This is an opportunity for CBMM to say thank you to these community heroes, including law enforcement, fire protection, and emergency medical personnel, healthcare professionals, and all others who provide essential services around the region.

There is no need to RSVP. First responders and frontline workers can simply check in at CBMM’s Welcome Center and enjoy their visit during regular hours (10am–5pm) throughout the week.

Learn more about CBMM’s First Responders & Frontline Workers Appreciation Week and register for email updates at cbmm.org/AppreciationWeek2024. This Your Museum, Your Community recognition initiative is made possible by the generous support of Easton Velocity, Mid-Atlantic Waste Systems, PNC Bank, and Shore United Bank.

“We’re thrilled to be able to recognize all the people who work so hard to keep our community safe, healthy, and thriving,” CBMM’s Chief Advancement Officer Liz LaCorte said. “Rather than picking one day, we decided to make it a weeklong celebration in the hope that more first responders and frontline workers can find time to join the fun with their families. We’re excited to share our campus with everyone!”

During First Responders & Frontline Workers Appreciation Week, the honored guests are invited to explore CBMM’s 18-acre waterfront campus and enjoy special programming, led by CBMM’s staff, scheduled daily.

This includes hands-on presentations from the Education Team to introduce the critters who call the oyster reef along the Living Shoreline home and a range of Shipyard activities, including nameboard carving (Wednesday), model building (Thursday), and a metal forging demonstration (Friday).

On Wednesday from 10am-2pm, there will be complimentary sweet treats from local favorite Hoots Shaved Ice.

The celebration culminates with a Friday afternoon party, featuring live music and food and drinks for purchase.

In addition, first responders and frontline workers receive a 10% discount at the Museum Store and on CBMM memberships throughout the week.

For any questions about programming or to get your organization involved in the fun, contact Advancement Manager Katie Blaha at [email protected].

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum is a non-profit educational organization that preserves and explores the history, environment, and culture of the entire Chesapeake Bay region and makes this resource available to all.

Every aspect of fulfilling this mission is driven by CBMM’s values of relevance, authenticity, and stewardship, along with a commitment to providing engaging guest experiences and transformative educational programming, all while serving as a vital community partner. For more information, visit cbmm.org or call 410-745-2916