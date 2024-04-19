Shaping the Eastern Shore’s Future at Chesapeake College by Cliff Coppersmith

The new Chesapeake College brand, launched this academic year, highlights our role in preparing our students for “what’s next.” Our students choose their own goals—whether that is transfer to a bachelor’s degree program or entry into a career—but our job is to help them acquire the relevant skills, knowledge and experiences to be successful.

This role is at the heart of what our faculty, staff, and administrators do each day. We love to see our students succeed and move on to what’s next in their lives. These individual successes echo throughout our community on the Eastern Shore, bolstering a vibrant economic cycle that benefits everyone in our service area.

Our efforts yield tangible results in our community. When we empower individuals with the skills they need to succeed, we are not only transforming lives but also strengthening our local economy. A skilled workforce attracts businesses, drives innovation, and fosters economic growth. Chesapeake College is proud to be a catalyst for positive change in our community, creating pathways to prosperity for all.

Our collaborative endeavors with partners in K-12 education, four-year institutions, local businesses, and economic leaders are crucial. This year we hosted nearly 150 of these partners at our Program Advisory Committee mixer—our largest to date. Together, we create curricula that resonate with real-world demands, ensuring both our credit and noncredit programs offer engaging and pertinent learning experiences. This collaboration is vital as we align our educational offerings with the needs of the workforce and the expectations of our community.

The influence of Chesapeake College graduates is unmistakable across various sectors. Once again, our nursing program boasted a 100% pass rate on the National Council of Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX). As a result of partnership with our public schools, local educators are taking classes to become certified teachers, and others are earning a Childcare Development Associate certificate, helping to fill critical gaps for early childhood education. From healthcare to education, construction trades to computer science, our alumni are integral to the local workforce.

We recognize that not every great career requires the traditional college path. Careers in the skilled trades can be lucrative and rewarding for students, developing a broad variety of talents as well as skills in problem-solving, customer service, and communication.

This year, responding to the needs of local employers, Chesapeake expanded our trades offerings and launched a new Advanced Manufacturing Program. We now have students learning the latest AMP skills with hands-on experience using 3D printers, CNC machines, and robotics, preparing them for the high-tech jobs of tomorrow. Additionally, we continue to expand existing offerings in construction, HVAC, welding and marine services.

Our enrollment is up 9.5% this year, continuing the growth we celebrated last year. This increase is a testament to the relevance and appeal of our programs—as well as to the impact of Maryland Blueprint for Education legislation, which expands opportunities for dual-enrolled high school students. It prompts us to consider sustainable strategies for addressing the accompanying challenges, including funding and tuition adjustments, to ensure that our growth remains inclusive.

We continue doing our work as effectively and efficiently as possible, stewarding the critical resources provided by our state, our five support counties, and our students. As we all know, resources are tight and the State of Maryland faces challenges in funding higher education. We appreciate the support we receive from all of our funding authorities and will continue to be responsible stewards as we make every effort to serve our students and our regional community to the best of our ability.

As we look to the future, it’s essential to recognize the challenges ahead. Access to education remains a pressing issue, with many individuals facing barriers such as financial constraints, lack of transportation, or childcare responsibilities. Addressing these challenges requires a collective effort from policymakers, community leaders, and educational institutions like Chesapeake College. We must work together to ensure that everyone has equal access to the opportunities afforded by education.

At Chesapeake College, we are dedicated to fostering the skills that will drive the future, preparing our students to face tomorrow’s challenges with confidence and competence. Together, we are setting the stage for a thriving, prosperous future on the Eastern Shore.

As we continue to cultivate optimism through our actions and initiatives, I invite you to share in the vision of a promising future here at Chesapeake College—a treasure of the Eastern Shore, steadfast in its mission to empower individuals and enrich our community.

Dr. Clifford P. Coppersmith is the president of Chesapeake College.