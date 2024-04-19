The Art and Importance of Festivals at the CBMM with Shannon Mitchell

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum’s annual festivals showcase the best of the Bay throughout the year. From boating to oysters to the arts, everyone will find something to celebrate. This year, the schedule kicks off the weekend of April 20-21 with the Eastern Shore Sea Glass Festival and Coastal Arts Festival on CBMM’s waterfront campus.

In her Spy interview, CBMM’s Vice President of Engagement Shannon Mitchell shares more about the schedule of mission-centric festivals and helpful info for attending these events.

This video is approximately 6 minutes in length. To learn more, visit cbmm.org/festivals.